PITTSBORO — Maia Fulton-Black, MPH, Population Health Data Scientist for the Chatham County Public Health Department, has received the 2023 Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists Presidential Priority Award.

Fulton-Black presented at the annual CSTE Conference last month in Salt Lake City with a presentation titled “Addressing Equity One Stamp at a Time: Approaches to Conducting a Community Health Assessment in the Context of COVID-19,” which examined the CCPHD’s approach to the 2021 Chatham County Community Assessment.