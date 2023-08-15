The Chatham Sports Alliance is a CVB collaborative effort driving economic impact through the positive power of sports. The website offers an inventory of venues for sporting events, helpful information for event organizers, and upcoming sports events, plus sports-related blogs.
The CVB is responsible for destination marketing and visitor-related economic development, film, and sports development. The CVB is a county government organization that works with many partners, including Chatham County Parks & Recreation, the expert for publicly managed sports facilities.
Several major sporting events have been hosted in Chatham County in recent years, including the annual Tobacco Road Marathon, U.S. Open (men’s golf) qualifiers, IRONMAN 70.3, Cycle NC, and more. The Chatham County Parks and Recreation Department has assisted in the past, most recently with Cycle NC — Siler City in 2019. This teamwork is part of the continued collaboration with CVB and Parks and Recreation for the Chatham Sports Alliance and future sporting events.
The new Hampton Inn & Suites — Pittsboro, that is on track to open in MOSAIC at Chatham Park in 2024, will provide an opportunity for the CVB to book more groups and for longer visits. Sporting events bring a variety of guest types including athletes, coaches, spectators, guests supporting athletes, and event planners.
