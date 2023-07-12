SANNWS-07-12-23 CHOCOLATE 1

The Chocolate Cellar in Sanford was known for its variety of truffles.

 Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

The presence of a long-standing business in the city’s downtown has come to a bittersweet end.

After being in business for five years at 110 Carthage Street, a few feet away from the Temple Theatre, Laura Phelps, owner of The Chocolate Cellar, has closed the Sanford location.