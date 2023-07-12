The presence of a long-standing business in the city’s downtown has come to a bittersweet end.
After being in business for five years at 110 Carthage Street, a few feet away from the Temple Theatre, Laura Phelps, owner of The Chocolate Cellar, has closed the Sanford location.
The business was well-known for making fresh homemade chocolate truffles and other chocolate treats and pairing them with their wine selection.
Chocolate lovers can visit her other store in Pittsboro, but she closed the Sanford location to focus on her new job.
To be a full-time grandmother.
“I was never able to stay home with my kids when they were little; they were in daycare,” she said. “I made a promise to myself that if I had grandchildren I’d spend as much time with them as possible.”
She is fulfilling her promise with her one year-old granddaughter Hazel.
Initially she tried to run her business and watch her grandchild at the same time, but it wasn’t working.
“I had to stop,” she said. “I just tried being in the (chocolate) kitchen with her; It was impossible. I just can’t keep up with the Sanford location and deal with a one year-old at the same time. She was into everything.”
Although the Sanford location has been closed since late June, they are still in the process of moving out of the location. She thanks the community for their support.
“Everybody has been so sweet, so nice and so supportive,” she said. “I’m going to miss that.
I’m going to miss everybody.”
Phelps owns the building where her business was located. She said she may reopen once her granddaughter becomes older or sell the building
“We’re still up in the air about it,” she said.
Despite the business closing she still cherishes what she was able to accomplish.
“I’ve gotten so much out of the five years that I’ve been here,” she said. “I worked in the corporate world for most of my career.”
“I’ve been able to explore my artistic side (with chocolate) and show that I can accomplish something,” she said. ”It’s fun to be able to have a feeling of success.”
