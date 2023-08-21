CHAPEL HILL — Christopher Andrea Tate, 57, of Chapel Hill, transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Genesis Siler City Center in Siler City.
A viewing is Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the chapel of Knotts Funeral Home, 113 N Graham St., Chapel Hill. A funeral service is noon Wednesday, August 23, also at Knotts Funeral Home, Chapel Hill. The funeral home requests all visitors to please wear a face covering.Burial follows at West Wood Cemetery, Davie St., Carrboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.