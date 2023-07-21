CHURCH CALENDAR
Buffalo Presbyterian Church
CHURCH CALENDAR
Buffalo Presbyterian Church
Service is 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1333 Carthage St., Sanford. The Rev. Laura Lupton will lead the service. The sermon will be “Seeds & Soil & Weeds,” with the Scripture reading, Matthew 13:24-30, 36-43.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 632 McCrimmon Road in Carthage, offers Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and a Sunday praise and worship service at 11 a.m. as well as children’s church at 11 a.m.
On Sunday nights, the church offers a service at 6 p.m. and the youth group also meets at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights, the church hosts a midweek Bible study.
Holland Chapel services
Holland Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church has Sunday morning worship services. Members and visitors are welcome to join at 10 a.m. For questions or concerns, please call the church office at 919-362-7831. Location: 360 Burgess Road, Apex — the Rev. Charles Mathews, Senior Pastor.
Christian Faith Ministries
A Leadership Conference with Apostle W. James Brown Jr., of Orlando,Florida, will be held Friday through Sunday with the following schedule observed: Friday: 7 p.m. Saturday: 9a.m. — noon. Sunday:10:45 a.m. for morning worship. Area leaders and the public are invited to attend at 3110 Cameron Drive, Sanford. There are no charges.
