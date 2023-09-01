CHURCH CALENDAR
Sunday Night Express
The Sunday Night Express will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at Poplar Springs AME Church. The church is located at 1261 Blackstone Road in Sanford. The following groups will appear on program, Sisters in Christ, Sons of Destiny, kings of Harmony, Sanfordaires and the Dowdy Boys. For more information, call 919-888-8557.
Operation Christmas Child workshop set
An Operation Christmas Child workshop will be held at Cool Springs Baptist Church, 1313 Cool Springs Road, Sanford from 9:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Come learn new ideas, tips for packing OCC shoeboxes, hear from a shoebox recipient and learn how your church can become more involved in this ministry that spreads the Gospel around the world.
To register go to samaritanspurse.org/occ-project-leader or call 919-776-4633.
Buffalo Presbyterian Church
Service is 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1333 Carthage St., Sanford. The Rev. George Walton will lead worship with the sermon “Sing Out For Joy!” Scripture reading will be Psalm 98.
Chicken tender plate sale Sept. 7
Jonesboro United Methodist (407 W. Main Street, Sanford) is holding its annual Chicken Tender Plate Sale on Thursday, Sept. 7. Drive-through, eat-in, or take-out available from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Plates include chicken tenders, string beans, slaw, roll and homemade dessert for $10, with all proceeds going to local outreach programs.
Parker featured at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church Sept. 24
Popular multi-award winning male vocalist, Ivan Parker will be featured on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, just east of Angier. The service will begin at 6 p.m.
Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church is located at 4440-A Piney Grove Road, five miles East of Angier, just off Hwy. 210. Complete information regarding this event may be obtained by calling 919-639-2481. No admission will be charged; however, a love offering will be received.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 632 McCrimmon Road in Carthage, offers Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and a Sunday praise and worship service, as well as children’s church at 11 a.m.
On Sunday nights, the church offers a service at 6 p.m. and the youth group also meets at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights, the church hosts a midweek Bible study.
