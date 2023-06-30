Hillmon Grove hosts special service
Hillmon Grove Baptist Church in Cameron will host a special music service featuring Hickory Grove Quartet on Sunday, July 9, 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information call 919-499-4913 or visit www.hillmongrove.org.
Buffalo Presbyterian Church
Service is 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1333 Carthage St., Sanford. The Rev. George Walton will lead the service. The sermon will be “Freedom,” with the Scripture reading, Galatians 5:1, 13-14.
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 632 McCrimmon Road in Carthage, offers Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and a Sunday praise and worship service at 11 a.m. as well as children’s church at 11 a.m.
On Sunday nights, the church offers a service at 6 p.m. and the youth group also meets at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights, the church hosts a midweek Bible study.
Holland Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church has Sunday morning worship services. Members and visitors are welcome to join at 10 a.m. For questions or concerns, please call the church office at 919-362-7831. Location: 360 Burgess Road, Apex — the Rev. Charles Mathews, Senior Pastor.
