CHURCH CALENDAR
Community Day at Union Grove United Methodist Church
Community Day at Union Grove United Methodist Church will taken place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday Aug. 19. There will be games for children, bouncy house, free hotdogs and drinks and school supplies will be given away. The church is located at 84 Howard-Mac Lane. Broadway.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 632 McCrimmon Road in Carthage, offers Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and a Sunday praise and worship service, as well as children’s church at 11 a.m.
On Sunday nights, the church offers a service at 6 p.m. and the youth group also meets at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights, the church hosts a midweek Bible study.
Holland Chapel services
Holland Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church has Sunday morning worship services. Members and visitors are welcome to join at 10 a.m. For questions or concerns, please call the church office at 919-362-7831.
