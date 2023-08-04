CHURCH CALENDAR
Buffalo Presbyterian Church
Service is 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1333 Carthage St., Sanford. Rev. George Walton will lead worship with the sermon “70 x 7” Scripture reading will be Matthew 18: 21-22.
St. Paul AME Zion Church hosts Homecoming
St. Paul AME Zion Church, 550 Cumnock Rd., Sanford, is hosting Homecoming, 174th Church Anniversary, Friends & Family Day combined, Sunday, Aug. 6 at 10:15 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service. Revival begins on Tues. Aug. 8, through Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. Iris Jordan, pastor.
Gospel singing celebrated
The Dowdy Boys of Pittsboro will be celebrating their 17th Gospel singing anniversary on Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. The anniversary will be held at the Chatham County Fairgrounds . Featured on this anniversary will be the Legendary Singing Starts from New York, The Joy Boys from Tennessee and many others.
For more information, call 919-888-8557 or 919 475-1918.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 632 McCrimmon Road in Carthage, offers Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and a Sunday praise and worship service at 11 a.m. as well as children’s church at 11 a.m.
On Sunday nights, the church offers a service at 6 p.m. and the youth group also meets at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights, the church hosts a midweek Bible study.
Holland Chapel services
Holland Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church has Sunday morning worship services. Members and visitors are welcome to join at 10 a.m. For questions or concerns, please call the church office at 919-362-7831. Location: 360 Burgess Road, Apex — the Rev. Charles Mathews, Senior Pastor.
