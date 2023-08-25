Buffalo Presbyterian Church
Service is 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1333 Carthage St., Sanford. The Rev. Eric Davidson will lead worship with the sermon “Water Walkers” Scripture reading will be Mathew 14: 28-30.
Pastor Appreciation Sunday at Greater Zion Holy Temple
At Greater Zion Holy Temple, United Holy Church of America, 608 Oddfellow Street, on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 2:30 p.m., in addition to the worship service, a special program will recognize and show appreciation for the efforts of Pastor, Joseph L. Barnes and First Lady, Mrs. Glenda Barnes, with guest speaker, Bishop Henry Harris of Mount Carmel Holiness Pentecostal Assembly of Sanford.
Chicken tender plate sale is Sept. 7
Jonesboro United Methodist (407 W. Main Street, Sanford) is holding its annual Chicken Tender Plate Sale on Thursday, Sept. 7. Drive-through, eat-in, or take-out available from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Plates include chicken tenders, string beans, slaw, roll and homemade dessert for $10, with all proceeds going to local outreach programs.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 632 McCrimmon Road in Carthage, offers Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and a Sunday praise and worship service, as well as children’s church at 11 a.m.
On Sunday nights, the church offers a service at 6 p.m. and the youth group also meets at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights, the church hosts a midweek Bible study.
Holland Chapel services
Holland Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church has Sunday morning worship services. Members and visitors are welcome to join at 10 a.m. For questions or concerns, please call the church office at 919-362-7831.
