CHURCH CALENDAR
St. James A.M.E. Church celebrates Homecoming
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CHURCH CALENDAR
St. James A.M.E. Church celebrates Homecoming
St. James A.M.E. Church, 1024 Boykin Ave. in Sanford, is celebrating Homecoming on Sept. 17. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Barry Palmer from Tempting Congregation Church. The service will begin at 3 p.m.
Revival will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 with guest speakers Pastor Evelyn Reaves from Tempting Congregation Church. On Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m., the guest speaker will be Elder Stacey Smith of Safe Haven Tabernacle Church in Oxford.
Rehearsals set for holiday musical
“Oh What a Night” holiday musical rehearsals will begin Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at First Cavlary Baptist Church, 240 Fields Dr. For more infomration, contact Raynard Jones through the church.
Parker featured at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church Sept. 24
Popular multi-award winning male vocalist, Ivan Parker will be featured on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, just east of Angier. The service will begin at 6 p.m.
Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church is located at 4440-A Piney Grove Road, five miles East of Angier, just off Hwy. 210. Complete information regarding this event may be obtained by calling 919-639-2481. No admission will be charged; however, a love offering will be received.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 632 McCrimmon Road in Carthage, offers Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and a Sunday praise and worship service, as well as children’s church at 11 a.m.
On Sunday nights, the church offers a service at 6 p.m. and the youth group also meets at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights, the church hosts a midweek Bible study.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.