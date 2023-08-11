Buffalo Presbyterian Church
Service is 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1333 Carthage St., Sanford. The Rev. George Walton will lead worship with the sermon “Called to Change” Scripture reading will be I Kings 19-18.
Homecoming at Poplar Springs AME Church
Poplar Springs AME Church, 1261 Blackstone Road, Sanford, is celebrating Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 13 with morning worship at 10 a.m. followed by lunch. At 2:30 p.m., the Rev. Barry Palmer, choir and congregation from Tempting Congregation Church will be guest speakers.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating its ushers anniversary at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13. Speaker will by the Rev. Darryl Barrett. The church is located at 3324 Truelove St.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 632 McCrimmon Road in Carthage, offers Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and a Sunday praise and worship service, as well as children’s church at 11 a.m.
On Sunday nights, the church offers a service at 6 p.m. and the youth group also meets at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights, the church hosts a midweek Bible study.
Holland Chapel services
Holland Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church has Sunday morning worship services. Members and visitors are welcome to join at 10 a.m. For questions or concerns, please call the church office at 919-362-7831.
