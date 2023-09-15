Members of the congregation at Center United Methodist Church will be firing up their grills and turning on their stoves and ovens in preparation for their annual fundraiser.
The church, located at 4141 S. Plank Rd., will have its annual Harvest Sale beginning at 11 a.m. on Sept.30.
Thearon Willis, the church’s pastor, said members of the congregation will be preparing and selling chicken and dumpling dinners and Boston Butt dinners for sale for $10 each until 3 p.m.
“We will have a drive-thru line and a dine-in area in the church,” he said.
He added members of the church have also baked cakes, pies, cookies and prepared canned goods which will be for sale as well.
“All of these are homemade goodies made by church members,” he said.
Along with the food a John Deere lawn tractor and a weed eater will be raffled off.
The money raised during the day-long event will go towards helping the church and its various outreach initiatives.
He said their event is well known in the community and urges those who haven’t experienced it to come out.
“It’s really been a good draw,” he said. “It’s our major fundraiser of the year. Come for the food because that’s what everybody loves; the food.
For more information about the event call 919-775-5748.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.