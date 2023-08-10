During Tuesday’s Sanford City Council workshop, council members and city officials were all abuzz about bees.
Aside from the honey on their meeting tables, council members heard about Sanford’s efforts to become a Bee City USA and the city’s hives, located at the rear of the municpal complex, where thousands of the local pollinators are busy every day helping nature thrive in the city.
“As you’ve probably seen, we have the hives over there, probably since April,” Sanford Parks Administrator Nick Fortune said. “We wanted to give you a rundown of it. There are two parts to it. We’re also a Bee City USA and Liz Whitmore spearheads that.”
Fortune said the city’s horticulture department worked with local beekeeper Jody Moore of the Rocky River Bee Farm to establish the hives.
“They (horticulture department) do the weekly maintenance and site selection,” Fortune said. “The bees like to face a certain direction. The horticulture department built everything down there and they work with Jody weekly. We just want you to understand what we’ve got going out there.”
Moore, who recently obtained his Master Beekeeper Certification, is one of only 10 people to hold that degeneration in North Carolina. His honey was also judged best honey in the region east of the Mississippi in a national competition.
“You’re all probably curious about what is going on,” Moore told council. “Each one of these hives is like its own city. They have one queen. When they go out to do their thing, the bees always come back to their hive. Some are more industrious than others, just like cities. You may see one that is growing and one that is kind of stagnant.”
Moore said there were many things to watch for during each season.
“There are many things that they have to overcome,” he said. “Things kind of wane and wax — they’re in their own world. When I come out to do my checks there are certain things I watch for. When a hive is doing really well, there’s a natural tendency to want to break in half and get a new queen. I try to control that — take that new queen out until we get through the season.”
Moore said a queen bee is only around or useful for 3-4 years and bees have an instinct which lets them know when they need a new queen.
“In the spring, I’m out here a lot to check,” he said. “In the summer, there’s what we call a summer dearth. If you look out and see that we’ve had rain and everything’s green, but really there aren’t a lot of blooms naturally for the bees to work.”
Moore said in spring and fall, the bees are busy pollinating. They build up honey in the fall to survive the winter.
“The great things about honey is that it never goes bad,” Moore said. “If I don’t take it and they don’t eat it this winter, we can always take it off in the spring.”
This is the first year for the hives. Moore also said that five pounds of nectar will make one pound of honey. One bee makes 1/12 teaspoon of honey in its entire life.
Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon asked about how many bees were in the hives.
“It changes,” Moore said. “In the peak in spring, there are probably 50,000 to 60,000 in a box. In the winter, when there’s nothing coming in, it may get down in the 20-30,000 range. Then they’ll swing back in the spring. The national average is that 40% of the bee colonies die every year.
“It’s such an important thing,” Salmon said. “I think it’s great that we can have these so people can understand the importance of pollination in our community. We’re an agricultural county. Have the Bee City designation is a really neat bonus.”
Whitmore told council that there are plans to have a dedication of the hives and the Bee City designation at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.
“It’s quite exciting,” she said. “There are 27 Bee Cities in North Carolina. We have to get rectified every February.”
Whitmore said there is an advisory council that helps ensure the city meets the qualifications. She noted that pollinator gardens are important to Bee Cities.
“We intend to create a pollinator garden through our Adopt a Spot program,” she said.
The garden will likely be planted in fall 2024. Educational programs will also be part of the program.
