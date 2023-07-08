The City Summer Concert Series continues Thursday at Depot Park.
Each week through Aug. 24, a different band or bands will be featured. This week, The Guy Unger will take the stage at Depot Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The City Summer Concert Series continues Thursday at Depot Park.
Each week through Aug. 24, a different band or bands will be featured. This week, The Guy Unger will take the stage at Depot Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Each week during the series, The Sanford Herald will feature a little background information on the featured bands and musicians.
The Guy Unger Band MEMBERS/INSTRUMENTSGuy Unger: Lead Guitar/Vocals
Mandy Unger: Alto & Tenor Sax/Flute/Vocals
Jeff Stone: Drums
Mike Daniels: Bass
JR Wright: Keyboard
BAND FOUNDED
2016.
Based: Fayetteville
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT TO HEAR?
Everything from fun rock-n-roll to epic rock tunes. Expect Unger to play with the passion of Jimi Hendrix and the finesse of Pink Floyd’s David Gilmore. Unger’s wife Mandy delivers the vocals on classics from Heart, Led Zepplin and Styx. Stone consistently provides strong vocals on hits from Eagles, Billy Idol, Huey Lewis.
ANY ORIGINAL MATERIAL?No.
Nuggets: Started out as a Trio (Guy, Jeff Stone and Mike Daniels) in 2016. Unger, grew up in Sanford and graduated from Lee Senior in 1989. Wife Mandy and Guy played together in 421 Underground in the late 1990s. Mandy joined the trio in 2017, when it became the Guy Unger Band. Mandy is from Fayetteville and hails from a musical family that spans three generations. Recently, Unger along with Mandy and Jeff created the Fayetteville Music Collective which provides lessons in a plethora of instruments as well as vocals. Mike Daniels played in Cumberland Gap. Unger’s first band in Sanford was Aces Wild. Unger recently performed with Floyd Council Jr. and the dedication of the Piedmont Blues Mural.
Social: https://www.facebook.com/theguyungerband or search for Guy Unger Band
Contact: Guy Unger 910-551-7144
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.