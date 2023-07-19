Each week through Aug. 24, a different band or bands will be featured. This week, Tuesday Night Music Club will take the stage at Depot Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Each week during the series, The Sanford Herald will feature a little background information on the featured bands and musicians.
TUESDAY NIGHT MUSIC CLUB MEMBERS/INSTRUMENTS
Robert Watson: Lead Guitar/Vocals
Jim Powers: Guitar/Vocals
Robert Gilleland: Guitar/Vocals
David Spivey: Bass Guitar
Chad Spivey: Lead Guitar/Harmonica/Mandolin
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT TO HEAR?
A variety of familiar songs ranging from Classic & Soft Rock to Country and Americana. Don’t be surprised to hear CCR next to a little Wagon Wheel. Toss in some Neil Young and Tom Petty you have had the TNMC Experience.
Nuggets: A mainstay at the Depot Park Stage TNMC brings a variety of tunes to the City Summer Concert Series. TNMC name came from the fact they always practiced on Tuesday nights. David Spivey, who owns Jones Printing has been playing bass for 55 years. Son, Chad is a very familiar face to Sanford Music Scene has played music for over 30 years and currently is half of the tandem Tonk Honky. Robert Watson, Jim Powers and Robert Gilleland hold down the vocals with Chad. Robert Gilleland is a practicing attorney in Sanford and moonlights with TNMC, which has been together for 14 years with no changes. Allred joins TNMC providing support in the backline having played with bands such as Brick City TKO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.