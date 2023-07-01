The City of Sanford is seeking applicants for several municipal boards, commissions, and committees. Members help make recommendations and decisions that better the lives of all residents.
The current vacancies are:
• One position on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Compliance Committee for a term expiring June 30, 2026;
• Two positions on the Appearance Commission for terms expiring June 30, 2026;
• One Resident Commissioner position on the Sanford Housing Authority for a term expiring June 30, 2026; and
• One position on the Tourism Development Authority for a member from the Lodging industry for a term expiring June 30, 2026.
• Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be registered to vote in Lee County, and reside within Sanford’s city limits.
More information about each board, commission, and committee and an application are available on our website at www.sanfordnc.net/boards. Applications can also be picked up at the Office of the City Clerk, located at the Sanford Municipal Center (225 East Weatherspoon Street) in Sanford.
For questions or concerns, contact the clerk’s office at 919-777-1111.
