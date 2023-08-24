SANNWS-08-24-23 CONCERT SERIES 1

The Occasional Milkshake will help close out the Summer Concert Series.

 Submitted photo

The City Summer Concert Series will wrap up Thursday night at Depot Park. It will also mark at least an 18-month hiatus while the Railroad Depot renovations take place. There still is on piece of business, week 12 of the summer wide event brought to you by City of Sanford Parks Department.

On tap, the Occasional Milkshake, an assembly of talent with more than 100 years of experience on stage between 3 musicians. The Occasional Milkshake, which got its name simply from the fact you don’t enjoy a milkshake every day and this band doesn’t get together every day. When they do get together, expect a set that runs the gamut. From traditional rock n roll to original tunes as performed by original band members of two important bands Hootie & The Blowfish and The Blue Dogs to great covers of other influential bands.