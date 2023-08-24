The City Summer Concert Series will wrap up Thursday night at Depot Park. It will also mark at least an 18-month hiatus while the Railroad Depot renovations take place. There still is on piece of business, week 12 of the summer wide event brought to you by City of Sanford Parks Department.
On tap, the Occasional Milkshake, an assembly of talent with more than 100 years of experience on stage between 3 musicians. The Occasional Milkshake, which got its name simply from the fact you don’t enjoy a milkshake every day and this band doesn’t get together every day. When they do get together, expect a set that runs the gamut. From traditional rock n roll to original tunes as performed by original band members of two important bands Hootie & The Blowfish and The Blue Dogs to great covers of other influential bands.
“Getting these guys together is a very rare occurrence especially in NC,”
Mayor Pro-Tem and Concert Series Organizer, Charles Taylor said. “It is truly a blessing to have these guys playing in Sanford. They mostly get together around Hootie Events ie. Cancun, MAM Tournament. We couldn’t be any happier to have them in Sanford along with a talented Britton Buchanan to close out this season.”
Week 12 events closes out a series that started in June and has had three concerts in the last week.
“We had one rain out the entire season and have met the metrics that we set forth.” Nick Fortune, City of Sanford parks director, said. “The caliber of the musicians, the feedback we’ve gotten on the quality of our events has been phenomenal. We have had one great season and look forward to building on the foundation we’ve established the last two seasons.”
Two-thirds of the Occasional Milkshake is comprised of long-time active members of Hootie & The Blowfish.
Mark Bryan, founding member of Hootie & The Blowfish is the lead guitarist. Prior to his 34 year stint with Hootie & The Blowfish, Bryan formed an acoustic duo with Hootie frontman Darius Rucker in 1986, The Wolf Brothers, while at University of South Carolina. Eventually Bryan and Rucker met Dean Felber and Jim Sonefield and formed Hootie & The Blowfish, which released their debut album, Cracked Rear View. Hootie’s Cracked Rear View was sold over 21 million copies remains in the top 20 top selling albums of all-time and has been certified platinum 21 times. Hootie & The Blowfish has won 2 Grammy’s including Best New Artist in 1996. Bryan, who lives in Charleston, SC formed Chucktown Music Group and works with local artists providing guidance on marketing, licensing, promotion and recording services. Bryan is credited with co-writing or writing “Hold My Hand”, “Time” and “Let Her Cry” all 3 top-10 charting tunes for Hootie & The Blowfish.
Percussionist Gary Greene (Cravin’ Melon, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Early Ray and Patrick Davis Midnight Choir) has spent 27 years providing backing vocals as well as percussion, drums, piano and banjo with Hootie & The Blowfish. While serving in a guest artist role, Greene was a vocalist/percussionist on Big Head Todd & The Monsters Live at the Fillmore Show. Greene resides with his wife Cherie and daughter in Rock Hill (Rock Thrill), South Carolina. The Blue Dogs were formed with Hank Futch and Bobby Houck started the Acoustic Duo playing Bluegrass and Country Covers. Futch and Houck, who were in cub scouts together added a few members and started touring throughout the Eastern Seaboard, ultimately joining Hootie & the Blowfish on tour and opening for Hootie starting in April, 1996. Futch is in his 36 year with the Blue Dogs and is a member of College of Charleston Board of Trustees. When not on the stage, Futch can be found behind a grill or smoker a passion that he has carved out into a lucrative side gig.
Britton Buchanan catapulted to the National Spotlight with a strong initial performance on Season 14 of The Voice. Britton got his start on the stage at the age of nine at the Temple Theatre and formed his first band-classic rock at the age of 13. Britton’s single, “Where You Come From” peaked at top of charts on iTunes and #15 on Billboard’s Digital Charts.
“It is going to be a fun night-there will be some surprises,” said Taylor, “Come on out and enjoy a fun evening in downtown Sanford.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.