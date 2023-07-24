SANFORD — Clara Esther Brown Clegg, 93, of Sanford, entered her eternal rest in God’s Kingdom Sunday (07/16/23) at her home.
Ms. Clegg was born on April 7, 1930, to Alonzo and Beulah Brown. She was born in Sanford, where she attended school and worked until moving to New York. Clara was married to Winston Upchurch and later was married for over 63 years to Alfred Clegg, until his passing in 2017.
Alfred and Clara moved back to Sanford in 1998 and they found their church home, at First Calvary Baptist Church for the last 20 years, to serve diligently and faithfully for the Kingdom of God. Clara was a member of the Pastor’s Aide Committee.
In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara J. (Upchurch) Sowell; sons, Carver L. Upchurch and Winfred R. Upchurch and her loving husband of over 63 years, Alfred F. Clegg.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters, Linda A (Upchurch) Johnson and Brenda Clegg; one sister, Lillie Upchurch of Sanford; two dear lifelong sister-friends, Shirley Brown of Hollis New York and Isabel Coates of Elmont, New York, nine grandchildren, 18 great grands and a host of great great-grandchildren, along with many nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service is 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at the First Calvary Baptist Church, 240 Fields Dr., Sanford. Burial follows in Lee Memory Gardens, 2600 Hawkins Ave., Sanford.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
