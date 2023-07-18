SANFORD — Clara Esther Brown Clegg, 93, of Sanford, died Sunday (07/16/23) at her home.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford,
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 7:26 am
