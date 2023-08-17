MONCURE — Clarence Dewey “Dink” Yow, 78, of Moncure, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at his home.
Born in Lee County, Mr. Yow was a son of Arlie Dewey Yow and Annie Mae Hughes Yow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, JC Yow, Charles Yow; sister, Doris Yow Hancock and daughter, Dianne Renee Yow.
Mr. Yow is survived by his wife, Frances Sue Holden Yow; son, Charles Scott Yow (Marsha); daughter, Donna Frances Loudy; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and a sister, Peggy George.
Dink enjoyed working for Estes Truck Lines as a dispatcher, bluegrass music, working on the farm, being outside, fishing and spending time with his family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 19 at Rogers Pickard Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
