MONCURE — Clarence Dewey “Dink” Yow, 78, of Moncure, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at his home.

Born in Lee County, Mr. Yow was a son of Arlie Dewey Yow and Annie Mae Hughes Yow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, JC Yow, Charles Yow; sister, Doris Yow Hancock and daughter, Dianne Renee Yow.