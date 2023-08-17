SANFORD — Clifton Mills Brett, 83, of Sanford, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Lee County on June 8, 1940, to Bascom Haley Brett and Thelma Stancil Brett. Mr. Brett worked in the cafeteria court for W. Koury Company.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Brett of Sanford; two sons, Clifton Brett, Jr and Jerri of Sanford and Christopher Brett and Diane of Sanford; daughter, Cathy Pardue of Topsail Beach; nine grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, from 2:30 p.m. to the funeral hour at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Burial will be in Buffalo Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford.
