PITTSBORO — Coley Alexander Headen, 79, of Pittsboro, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at his home.

Coley was born to Lillie “Bane” Rieves Headen and Coley Headen, Jr. on July 27, 1944. He was the eldest of his siblings. He attended W.B. Wicker High School in Sanford.