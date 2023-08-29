PITTSBORO — Coley Alexander Headen, 79, of Pittsboro, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at his home.
Coley was born to Lillie “Bane” Rieves Headen and Coley Headen, Jr. on July 27, 1944. He was the eldest of his siblings. He attended W.B. Wicker High School in Sanford.
Coley, affectionately called “Zanders” by many, never met a stranger. He will be remembered for his hearty laugh, big smile, and bushy beard. Coley always enjoyed riding his motorcycle, had a real love for traveling, and enjoyed going to the beach.
Cherishing his memories are his son and daughter, Coley Bernarde Headen (wife, Tammie), of Manasses, Virginia and Regina Denise Muhammad (husband, Reginald) of Durham.; grandchildren, Latoya (husband, Kodi), Ketina, Ayesha, Nykesha, Abdullah, Fatimah, Kamilah and Aliyah; great-grandchildren, Dominic and Olivia; one brother, Pastor George Headen of Gulf; two sisters, Shirley Headen of Bowie, Maryland and Vanessa Headen Gales of Gulf; two aunts, Willie Mae Tysor of Sanford and Maude Alston of Gulf; special friend and partner, Betty Smith and her son and grand-daughter, Jeremie Smith of Newton and Willissa Smith of Pittsboro; his special brother and lifelong companion, Valentino Belton of Durham and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 704 Old US Hwy. 1 in Moncure. Burial follows at St. Luke United Church of Christ, 2784 St Lukes Church Rd., Goldston.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
