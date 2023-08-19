PITTSBORO — Chatham County is inviting the public to offer comments on the proposed alternative redistricting plans for the Chatham County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Due to the inequality of populations among the five commissioner residency districts following the 2020 Census, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners directed the county manager to work with his staff to present several alternative plans for redrawing the residency districts to make the population totals in each district more equal.