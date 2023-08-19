PITTSBORO — Chatham County is inviting the public to offer comments on the proposed alternative redistricting plans for the Chatham County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Due to the inequality of populations among the five commissioner residency districts following the 2020 Census, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners directed the county manager to work with his staff to present several alternative plans for redrawing the residency districts to make the population totals in each district more equal.
During its meeting on Aug. 7, the commissioners received a presentation on the current residency district map and three alternative redistricting plans for its consideration and direction. Following the presentation of the alternative plans, the board of commissioners set a public comment period for its next regular meeting on Aug. 21, where the public is invited to provide comments on the proposed alternatives.
Following the scheduled public comment period for receiving public input on the alternative redistricting plans, the board of commissioners will identify a preferred plan from among the alternatives and set a public hearing to be noticed for the regularly scheduled commissioners meeting on Sept. 18.
