For the first time in a while, both Lee County and Southern Lee head into conference play with a realistic chance of reaching the state playoffs come November.
A team can’t play itself into the postseason in August or September, but it can certainly play itself out. However, both the Yellow Jackets and the Cavaliers won three out of four games in non-conference play and enter Sandhills Athletic Conference play this week looking for more victories.
Southern, off to its best start to a season since 2016, looks like a strong favorite on paper as it opens conference play on the road against a winless foe. However, the winless foe is the Richmond Raiders, who play one of the toughest schedules in the state and dropped four non-conference games to 4A powerhouses. Despite the enormous disparity in records and scoring margin (the Cavaliers are at plus-75, Richmond at minus-115), MaxPreps actually has Richmond rated higher. However, Southern is a more experienced team and this game should be competitive. If the Cavaliers win, it would be their first victory over a 4A team since beating Jordan on Sept. 24, 2018.
Lee County is at home tonight and taking on its closest league rival other than Southern, with Union Pines making the 18-mile drive to Paul Gay Stadium for a clash with the Jackets. This was a game the Vikings wanted to forget last year, when Lee came for a visit and clobbered them 59-0. Lee is a solid favorite again this time against Union Pines (1-3), which lost to 2A power Randleman last week, but there shouldn’t be a repeat of last year’s blowout.
Scotland, which is unbeaten at 4-0 but had to hang on to beat Jack Britt last week, opens conference play at Hoke (2-2). The Scots will be heavily favored but need to tighten up their defense, which nearly undermined the team’s high-powered offense in last week’s 40-35 win. Pinecrest, also 4-0 on the year, won’t begin its defense of the SAC title until next week.
Also of interest to local fans is the first-ever Lee Christian football Homecoming game, which will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. against Sallie B. Howard Charter School, a team based out of Wilson. Howard (1-1), is like Lee in that it is playing its first season of high school football. The Falcons had last week off, but will play four road games after the Howard game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.