Lee quarterback Jack Martin lines up for a shotgun snap from center Nick Dark as right guard Parker Evans (58) and running back BJ Brown wait for the play to begin. The Jackets, who are off to a 3-1 start, host Union Pines tonight as conference play starts.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

For the first time in a while, both Lee County and Southern Lee head into conference play with a realistic chance of reaching the state playoffs come November.

A team can’t play itself into the postseason in August or September, but it can certainly play itself out. However, both the Yellow Jackets and the Cavaliers won three out of four games in non-conference play and enter Sandhills Athletic Conference play this week looking for more victories.