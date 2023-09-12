Pinecrest and Scotland came into week four of the 2023 high school football season as the lone remaining teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference to have unbeaten slates. Both completed non-conference play that way, but one of them just barely hung on.
After three impressive wins to open the campaign, Scotland had to fight for its life in a showdown with Jack Britt, a team that had not scored a point in its first two contests, losses to Hoke and East Forsyth. However, the visiting Buccaneers scored in the first quarter of their game at Scotland and stayed with the Fighting Scots all the way in a 40-35 win for Scotland, the state’s 10th-ranked 3A team according to MaxPreps.
Scotland (4-0) trailed 35-34 after a Britt touchdown with eight minutes remaining, and scored to retake the lead three minutes later. However, the Bucs had one more shot at the upset and were in Scotland territory with three minutes left when the Scots picked off a pass at their 2-yard line.
The Scots will visit Hoke this Friday night to start off conference play. The Bucks (2-2) will be playing a 3A top 10 team for the second week in a row, after a 38-0 loss at sixth-ranked Seventy-First last week.
Scotland’s defense has shown signs of being vulnerable this season. The Scots can score with anyone, but the defense has allowed 119 points, more than anyone except Richmond and its brutal early-season schedule.
Pinecrest improved to 4-0 with ease. The defending SAC champions threw for 308 yards in a 35-3 rout of New Hanover. Senior Mason Konen completed 16 of 22 passes for 210 yards and two scores, and then gave way to junior Cody Hansen, who hit on six of seven passes for 89 yards and another score. The Wildcats were outgained 439-134.
The Patriots are off this week and then open conference play against old rival Richmond next Friday night in Rockingham. The Raiders finished up non-conference play last week and remain the only winless team in the league after a 47-14 loss at Myers Park. Richmond (0-4) wrapped up a difficult non-conference schedule without coming any closer than 17 points against any opponent. The Raiders also struggled against their non-conference foes, although not to the same extent, a year ago before challenging Pinecrest for the SAC title.
Looking up at Scotland in the 3A half of the league are both local teams and nearby Union Pines. Lee County and Southern Lee are each 3-1 after winning last week. The Yellow Jackets scored 20 late points to overhaul 4A Panther Creek 34-16, while Southern built a 38-0 lead and then cruised to a 38-12 win over Fairmont. This is the first time Southern has been 3-1 in a season since 2016.
No matter how much Richmond has struggled this season, Southern will take a huge step up in competition when it visits the Raiders this Friday, and will be an underdog when it steps onto the field.
That leaves Lee and Union Pines, and for the third year in a row, they will face each other to begin conference play Friday night at Paul Gay Stadium.
The Vikings went 1-3 in non-conference action, losing their opener by 29 points to Triton but then falling just 20-19 at Northwood in week two. Union Pines bashed Western Harnett 58-0 for its first win and then lost 47-6 to undefeated 2A power Randleman at home last week.
Lee County navigated a non-conference slate that included three 4A teams and 2A power St. Pauls, and nearly ran the table, losing only at Southeast Guilford by a touchdown. The Jackets aren’t getting much respect from the MaxPreps computer, ranked as just the 29th-best team in 3A, but will have to try to rectify that by performing well in conference action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.