Pinecrest and Scotland came into week four of the 2023 high school football season as the lone remaining teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference to have unbeaten slates. Both completed non-conference play that way, but one of them just barely hung on.

After three impressive wins to open the campaign, Scotland had to fight for its life in a showdown with Jack Britt, a team that had not scored a point in its first two contests, losses to Hoke and East Forsyth. However, the visiting Buccaneers scored in the first quarter of their game at Scotland and stayed with the Fighting Scots all the way in a 40-35 win for Scotland, the state’s 10th-ranked 3A team according to MaxPreps.