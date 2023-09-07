MONCURE — Gov. Roy Cooper toured Moncure School Wednesday and delivered supplies collected from the Governor’s School Supply Drive and also touted his education budget proposal that is stalled in the Legislature.
The governor visited several classrooms and spoke with students, teachers and support staff. He thanked educators for their dedication to helping students learn and grow. Afterward, as he spoke with media members and local officials he also touted his education budget an lamented the stalemate in Raleigh in coming to a final budget agreement.
But before all of the serious discussions, it was time for Cooper to explore the K-8 school and experience the classrooms. Cooper was joined by a host of state and local officials including House Democratic Leader Robert Reives and Sen. Natalie Murdock.
Cooper, Reives and Murdock sat down with first-graders in Carla Karstaedt’s classroom as she read to them. Later, in Shanyse Alston’s class Cooper asked the students what their favorite things to do in school.
“I enjoyed English and reading,” Cooper said. “I liked playing basketball.”
Cooper noted that his mother was a teacher and then took questions from the students. “What do you do as governor?” one student asked. Another asked him about his age.
“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” Cooper told the students.
When he admitted he was 66, one student told him he “looked 40.” Cooper reached out and shook the student’s hand.
As he spoke to eight-graders in Alicia Shoup’s class, Cooper discussed the importance of school.
“Writing is one of the best skills you can have,” he said.
Chatham County Schools officials were thankful to Cooper for the supplies and the support.
“The Governor’s visit and school supply donation not only brought joy to the students and staff at Moncure School but also highlighted his unwavering commitment to public education in our great state,” Chatham County Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Jackson said. “We are immensely grateful for his steadfast dedication to empowering our educators and ensuring they have the resources they need to create a nurturing environment for our students.”
Afterward, Cooper spoke highly of the school and talked about his support of educators.
“The students, faculty and staff at Moncure School are a clear example of how important strong public schools are to the growth and success of our state,” Cooper said. “It’s past time for the legislature to pass a budget that makes meaningful investments in public education and gives educators overdue raises.”
Cooper also said the supply drive was done to help raise awareness to the “state of emergency for public education.”
The Governor’s School Supply Drive ran from July 24 to Aug. 18. As in past years, the State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and Communities In Schools of North Carolina partnered with the state to collect and deliver the school supplies to classrooms. On average, teachers spend over $500 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms each year.
Donation bins were located in all State Employees’ Credit Union locations across the state. North Carolina residents contributed by dropping off items at a SECU location or by organizing their own drive at their workplace.
Cooper first held the Governor’s Annual School Supply Drive in 2017 to provide school supplies to help support families, schools and communities across the state. Governor Cooper’s cabinet members and volunteers with Communities In Schools of North Carolina and VolunteerNC are helping to distribute the supplies to public schools across North Carolina. Paper, pens, pencils, notebooks and sanitizing wipes are among the supplies that are being delivered to schools across the state as part of the annual drive.
“It always lifts my spirits to come into a public school to see the good things that are happening,” Cooper said. “There’s a lot of criticism from a lot of people who really don’t know what’s happening in our schools. Yes, we need to work to get better. Yes, we need to work to improve. We also need to celebrate the good things that are happening every single day in our schools.”
When addressing the current budget impasse, Cooper was adamant.
“It is highly frustrating to everybody,” he said. “It’s frustrating to the school board members, to the superintendents, to all of the teachers to not know what kind of a raise we have. To not know how many more support staff we can hire. They just don’t know. We don’t know — the speaker said yesterday that it was going to be next week. I didn’t hear anything from the Senate. They have hundreds of items that they have not yet agreed on. Part of our effort this past week is to say that we not only need a budget now, we need a budget that makes real investments in public education. Right now, North Carolina has the funding to significantly provide raises for our teachers and to make significant investments in public schools, but it looks like they’re headed toward, ‘Nahhhh, we think corporations need to go down to zero on their income taxes. Nahhhh, the wealthiest North Carolinians need another break. I don’t think the people of North Carolina think that’s the right priority.”
