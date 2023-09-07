MONCURE — Gov. Roy Cooper toured Moncure School Wednesday and delivered supplies collected from the Governor’s School Supply Drive and also touted his education budget proposal that is stalled in the Legislature.

The governor visited several classrooms and spoke with students, teachers and support staff. He thanked educators for their dedication to helping students learn and grow. Afterward, as he spoke with media members and local officials he also touted his education budget an lamented the stalemate in Raleigh in coming to a final budget agreement.