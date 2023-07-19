CAMERON — Cornel Quentin Jones, 15, of Cameron, passed away Thursday June 29, 2023.
Quentin was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jenkins Jones and his brother, Joshua Holland. He was a sweet easy-going kid who loved school, soccer and especially his dog, Miley.
Surviving are his parents, Dana Marie Fowler of Cameron and Cornel Jones of Lillington; sisters, Alyssa Holland and Cierra Jones; stepbrother, Caden Muray; maternal grandparents, James Fowler and Cindy Gergen (Michael); paternal grandmother, Rebecca Jones and stepmother, Heather Jones.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at Rogers Pickard Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rogers Pickard Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
