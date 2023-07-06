PITTSBORO — Following a record of nonprofit service to Chatham County’s older adults that spans almost 49 years, the Chatham County Council on Aging became a department within Chatham County government upon start of the 2023-24 fiscal year on July 1.

The transition completes a year-long process that began with Council on Aging staff becoming Chatham County employees in July 2022 following a vote by the Chatham County Board of Commissioners.