PITTSBORO — Following a record of nonprofit service to Chatham County’s older adults that spans almost 49 years, the Chatham County Council on Aging became a department within Chatham County government upon start of the 2023-24 fiscal year on July 1.
The transition completes a year-long process that began with Council on Aging staff becoming Chatham County employees in July 2022 following a vote by the Chatham County Board of Commissioners.
“We have worked diligently for an entire year in preparing for our official transition to a Chatham County department,” Aging Services Director Ashlyn Martin said. “Throughout our time as a nonprofit organization, we have appreciated the support of the County in our efforts. As Chatham enjoys explosive growth, the older adult population has also chosen to join us in this place we call home. We are grateful that Chatham County’s leaders have identified this time as appropriate to bring an Aging Services department into its fold, and we stand ready to meet the expanding needs of this population now and into the future.”
The day-to-day services that residents have come to expect from the Council on Aging will remain largely unchanged. Aging Services will continue to operate the Eastern Chatham Senior Center in Pittsboro (365 Highway 87 North) and the Western Chatham Senior Center in Siler City (112 Village Lake Road) from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For medical transportation needs, residents should now contact Chatham Transit directly at 919-542-5136.
As part of the transition, Chatham County Aging Services will no longer carry a 501©(3) designation. Therefore, any contributions made on or after July 1st will not be considered tax deductible. As such, Aging Services staff will no longer be able to accept monetary donations. Individuals may still contribute by check, but it must specifically be earmarked for “Chatham County Aging Services.”
Chatham County Aging Services offers a variety of services to assist the 60-and-over population, including activities and wellness classes, educational offerings, family caregiver services, in-home aide service, health screenings, Meals on Wheels, Minor Home Repair, congregate meals, assistive equipment loans, Chatham County Senior Games and SilverArts, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), and the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP).
Both Chatham Senior Centers have been designated as Senior Centers of Excellence by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services.
Founded on July 8, 1974, by African American community leaders Mattie Paige, Lacy D. Marsh, and Charlie Baldwin, the Chatham County Council on Aging was originally created “to promote the independence and dignity of our older adults and to help them remain healthy, secure and involved in their own homes and community as long as possible.”
For more information on Chatham County Aging Services, individuals may contact the Eastern Chatham Senior Center at 919-542-4512 or the Western Chatham Senior Center at 919-742-3975.
