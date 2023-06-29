SANFORD — Crafton Bishop “CB” Warren, Jr., 76, of Sanford, was welcomed into the presence of his Lord, June 26, 2023, at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born in Sampson County, on December 18, 1946, to Crafton B. Warren and Nettie Bishop Holley.
CB is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Lynn Warren; his daughter, Georgia Harris of Clayton; granddaughter, Mary Harris of Charlotte; sisters, Judi Warren Alderwald of Texas and Pat Warren Core (Charles) of Virginia; brother, Edmond Warren of Florida and lots of nieces and nephews.
CB loved his family and enjoyed family gatherings with all his relatives. He liked people and livened up any room with his infectious humor and positive outlook. Because he was funny and outgoing, many did not realize that he was a man of deep faith in God. He loved Jesus and believed completely that his salvation would be through His Grace.
CB passionately loved his country and served in the United States Navy. During his time in the Navy, he served three tours during the Vietnam War. He was a skilled machinist, mechanic and welder. He built and raced dune buggies and raced dirt bikes. While he loved the mechanical world, he also loved the outdoors and animals.
CB was a cowboy at heart with a fearless sense of adventure. His horses, dogs, cats, birds and chickens were an important part of his life as was the nature that surrounded the lovely cabin he built. He was proud to be a Mason at Buffalo Lodge #0172. CB was a gifted builder; he would design sometimes on a napkin or sheet of paper and then execute the building process almost always on his own. His creativity is reflected in the final products of whatever he sets out to build or make.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 8 at 4:00 p.m. at Jonesboro Presbyterian Church with Pastor John Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NC State University College of Veterinary Medicine by visiting: www.give.ncsu.edu/vetmed
Arrangements were made by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford.
