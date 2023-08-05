Each week through Aug. 24, a different band or bands will be featured. This week, the Cravin’ Melon Duo will take the stage at Depot Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Each week during the series, The Sanford Herald will feature a little background information on the featured bands and musicians.
CRAVIN’ MELON DUO MEMBERS/INSTRUMENTS
Doug Jones: Guitar/Vocals
Jimbo Chapman: Guitar/Vocals
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT TO HEAR?
For an acoustic show expect to hear a range of tunes from Eagles
Nuggets: Doug Jones & Jimbo Chapman are the two remaining members of Cravin’ Melon as formed in the early 90s. Cravin’ Melon garnered success up and down the east coast eventually resulting in a record deal with Mercury Records. Red Clay Harvest released in 1997 took root and produced crowd favorites such as “Come Undone” which made the top 40 Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart peaking at 1997. Cravin’s Staple tune is “Sweet Tea,” which has become an anthem in the South. Squeeze Me, a live EP from House of Blues followed which featured Three Dog Night hit Never Been to Spain which quickly became a staple at CM shows. The vast majority of Cravin’ Melon songs were penned by Jones and Chapman.
