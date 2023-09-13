MaxPreps’ soccer rankings have not been updated to reflect that Grace Christian men’s soccer moved up from 2A to 3A after just one season. The good news is that the Crusaders, listed as No. 9 among NCISAA 2A teams, actually hold the same ranking as a 3A team.
And they may move up after Monday’s contest.
Grace hit the road for a match at Thales Academy of Apex, who was a conference rival of the Crusaders during Grace’s one year spent in the Raleigh Area Athletic Conference. Grace moved up a classification for the second year in a row after the 2022-23 academic year and decided to become an independent this year, which is allowed in NCISAA play. Since Thales-Apex is already a 3A team, the teams chose to continue the relationship on a non-conference basis.
Monday’s showdown was actually a battle of ranked teams, and ninth-ranked Grace scored a 2-1 victory over fifth-ranked Thales to improve to 6-1 on the season.
The Crusaders came out on fire and scored two quick goals in the opening 10 minutes of action, with Caden Rosenfeld and Barrett Bullard each finding the back of the net. The Titans (6-2), who are tied for the lead in the RAAC this season, held off Grace attacks for the rest of the evening as their keeper made a dozen saves in the final 70 minutes of the contest. Thales managed a second-half goal to make it 2-1, but this evening belonged to the Crusaders, who had been pounded 6-0 when the teams played in Apex last season.
Grace’s only defeat this year came at Cary Christian, the sixth-ranked NCISAA 3A team. The Crusaders traveled to face the Southwest Wake Wolves on Tuesday and will host American Leadership Academy of Johnston County on Friday at 4 p.m.
