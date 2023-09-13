GRACE 1

Grace Christian freshman Caden Rosenfeld scored a goal early in the Crusaders’ 2-1 road win over Thales-Apex, as ninth-ranked Grace pulled the upset over the fifth-ranked Titans.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

MaxPreps’ soccer rankings have not been updated to reflect that Grace Christian men’s soccer moved up from 2A to 3A after just one season. The good news is that the Crusaders, listed as No. 9 among NCISAA 2A teams, actually hold the same ranking as a 3A team.

And they may move up after Monday’s contest.