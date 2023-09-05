The Crusaders brought a little bit of Fútbol Friday to the county on a day when both of the high schools were out of town, and Grace Christian men’s soccer continued with their strong start to the 2023 season with a 2-1 home win over Westminster Catawba Christian.
Grace, now 5-1 on the season, won its second straight since talking an 8-0 defeat in a road match against Cary Christian on Aug. 24. As disappointing an outing as that was, the Crusaders have fared well in all of their other matches. After beating Freedom Christian 7-0 and The Burlington School 7-1 in the first week of the campaign, Grace blanked John Paul II Catholic 3-0 on Aug. 22, two days before the loss at Cary Christian. However, the next afternoon, the Crusaders bounced right back and beat old conference rival Thales-Rolesville 3-1.
Grace had the entire week off before taking on Westminster Catawba, a 2A school from Rock Hill, S.C. that chooses to compete in the NCISAA, on Friday. The Crusaders had an edge in ball possession, but the visiting Indians were able to counterattack and threaten in the Grace end at times. Each team scored once in the latter part of the first half, but the Crusaders won by getting another goal and keeping Westminster off the board for the entire second 40 minutes.
One of the Grace goals was scored by Rylan Rosenfeld off an assist from Colton Weiant, and the other was by Alex Murry, assisted by Rosenfeld.
Grace keeper Carter Cummings made three saves, one of them on an outstanding play midway through the first half that prevented the Indians from taking the lead at that point.
The Crusaders, who are ranked No. 10 among all NCISAA 3A teams according to MaxPreps, will not play during this week and plan to return to action Sept. 11 for a match against Thales-Apex.
Volleyball falls to Cary Crowns
The Grace volleyball team is also ranked 10th the NCISAA 3A ranks despite an overall record of 6-8. The Lady Crusaders put together a challenging schedule as a 3A independent and this is recognized by the MaxPreps system.
Grace played twice last week, with a Thursday match against Cape Fear of Wilmington postponed due to Tropical Storm Idalia. Two other matches were contested. On Tuesday, the Lady Crusaders lost in three very close sets at Thales-Apex, which is 8-1 this season. Thales held off Grace 29-27, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21.
The Cary Crowns (5-1), a homeschool team whose only loss this season was in five sets to NCHSAA 4A Garner and which moved up 47 spots in the MaxPreps ratings this past week, to No. 41 among all teams in North Carolina, swept three sets from Grace. Oddly, the Crowns had been in Raleigh the previous day, where they defeated GRACE Christian of Raleigh before deciding to pick on the Sanford version.
Grace returns to action Thursday at home against Ravenscroft.
