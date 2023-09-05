The Crusaders brought a little bit of Fútbol Friday to the county on a day when both of the high schools were out of town, and Grace Christian men’s soccer continued with their strong start to the 2023 season with a 2-1 home win over Westminster Catawba Christian.

Grace, now 5-1 on the season, won its second straight since talking an 8-0 defeat in a road match against Cary Christian on Aug. 24. As disappointing an outing as that was, the Crusaders have fared well in all of their other matches. After beating Freedom Christian 7-0 and The Burlington School 7-1 in the first week of the campaign, Grace blanked John Paul II Catholic 3-0 on Aug. 22, two days before the loss at Cary Christian. However, the next afternoon, the Crusaders bounced right back and beat old conference rival Thales-Rolesville 3-1.