Grace Christian soccer picked up another big win Wednesday evening, as the Crusaders hit the road for a match against the 2022 NC homeschool runner-up Southwest Wake Wolves and walked out with a 2-1 victory.
The Crusaders, now 7-1 on the season and ranked No. 9 among NCISAA 3A men’s soccer teams, received two first-half goals from sophomore Colton Weiant and led by a 2-0 margin at the half. The Wolves, who opened their ambitious 2023 slate with a loss at Wake Christian, were hoping to get their first win with Grace in town, but the Crusaders weren’t having it.
Grace has now won four in a row but has a light slate of games over the next 10 days, playing just twice. The Crusaders will host American Leadership Academy of Johnston County this Friday at 4 p.m., then play them again Thursday of next week in Clayton.
Falcons score win over Cresset
Lee Christian, which reached the NCISAA 1A state championship match a year ago, broke into the win column Tuesday evening with a 5-4 victory over visiting Cresset.
The Falcons had played just two matches before the visit from the Eagles, both of them non-conference matches against larger schools. Against Cresset, the teams played a wild first half which ended tied 3-3, but Lee held the visitors to just one goal after the break and got two of their own to pull it out.
The Falcons remain in Mid-Carolina Conference play Friday for a 4:30 p.m. home match with MCC newcomer Bradford Academy. On Tuesday of next week, they will visit Cape Fear Christian in a rematch of the 2022 state championship game.
