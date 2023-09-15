Grace Christian soccer picked up another big win Wednesday evening, as the Crusaders hit the road for a match against the 2022 NC homeschool runner-up Southwest Wake Wolves and walked out with a 2-1 victory.

The Crusaders, now 7-1 on the season and ranked No. 9 among NCISAA 3A men’s soccer teams, received two first-half goals from sophomore Colton Weiant and led by a 2-0 margin at the half. The Wolves, who opened their ambitious 2023 slate with a loss at Wake Christian, were hoping to get their first win with Grace in town, but the Crusaders weren’t having it.