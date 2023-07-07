A handful of Grace Christian baseball players have been competing this summer as part of the Chatham Post 292 American Legion team. Although the team has had something of a rocky season, its contingent of Crusaders has kept the team competitive more often than not.
Among the Grace players who have competed this summer for Chatham are Brandon and Jarrett Crabtree, TJ McGraw, and Caleb Ellis. While the first three are college-bound graduated seniors, Eliis is a rising sophomore who has performed exceptionally well against players up to four years older than he.
Going into a late Thursday game at Rowan County, Post 292 had played four times in the month of July, two against Foothills (Mount Airy Post 123) on Sunday, and then two more on Wednesday against the HiToms (High Point Post 87, representing that city and Thomasville). Chatham split with Foothills, winning 9-5 and then losing 5-4, and dropped both games to the HiToms, 6-2 and then 10-3. Some players were out for some of these games due to the holiday, and the Crabtrees played just one contest between them.
Ellis hit safely in every game so far this month, with both he and McGraw, who has signed with NC Wesleyan baseball for next season, coming on strong in the win over Foothills. Ellis is hitting .375 during the stretch run and McGraw is connecting at a .313 clip. The two players, hitting second and third in the order for the first game of the twinbill, each had three hits, and combined for half of Post 292’s 12-hit total. McGraw doubled and scored three times, while Ellis scored and drove in a run. Ellis singled in the top of the eighth to drive in the tie-breaking run and give Post 292 a 6-5 lead. The teams had been slated to play just seven innings, but went to extra innings tied.
In the nightcap, Post 292 led 4-1 going to the seventh but couldn’t hold the lead.
On the day after Independence Day, both of the Grace players were again at the top of the lineup, with Ellis hitting second and McGraw third. Both had a hit in the game, and McGraw led off the seventh with a single and came around to score, but Chatham was unable to complete the comeback.
Brandon Crabtree was available for the nightcap and started at first and batted second. In fact, the top of the order was all Grace, as it went Ellis-Crabtree-McGraw, and each one had a hit for Post 292, which only collected six as a team.
The team plays its home games at Jordan-Matthews High School in Siler City.
