A handful of Grace Christian baseball players have been competing this summer as part of the Chatham Post 292 American Legion team. Although the team has had something of a rocky season, its contingent of Crusaders has kept the team competitive more often than not.

Among the Grace players who have competed this summer for Chatham are Brandon and Jarrett Crabtree, TJ McGraw, and Caleb Ellis. While the first three are college-bound graduated seniors, Eliis is a rising sophomore who has performed exceptionally well against players up to four years older than he.