A book about the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence published in April has raised again the question of whether on May 20, 1775, a group of county residents adopted such a resolution more than a year before the American Declaration.

“Who’s Your Founding Father? One Man’s Epic Quest to Uncover the First, True Declaration of Independence” was written by David Fleming, a writer and commentator for ESPN. He lives in Davidson.

D.G. Martin, a retired lawyer, served as UNC-System’s vice president for public affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch.