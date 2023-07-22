Each week through Aug. 24, a different band or bands will be featured. This week, Dalton Davis will take the stage at Depot Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Each week during the series, The Sanford Herald will feature a little background information on the featured bands and musicians.
DALTON DAVIS MEMBERS/INSTRUMENTSDalton Davis: Lead Vocals/Acoustic Guitar
Hunter Thomas: Lead Guitar/Backup Vocals
Johnny Howington: Steel Guitar
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT TO HEAR?
Expect to hear traditional hard line country from George Strait to mainstream Morgan Wallen. Throw in some Skynyrd, Jason Aldean and Travis Tritt and you have experienced the fan favorite, Dalton Davis.
Nuggets: Dalton recently has been recognized twice and is in the finals for Carolina Country Artist Entertainer of the Year. Song “Phone Number to Heaven” is receiving airplay throughout the Carolinas and draws from Davis’ relationship with grandfather, late David Chambers. Dalton’s grandfather inspired Dalton to pursue a career in music. Every member of the band has ties to Western Harnett and lives within 10 minutes of one another. Drummer Jay Pope recently retired from Harnett County where he taught at Overhills before advancing to Central Office. Music is a family affair for the Davis family; Father, Anthony does audio for Dalton and Mom, Tanya handles merchandise at all events. Dalton owns and operates Premier Lawn Control. Davis and band will be opening for National Recording Artist Coffey Anderson in September at Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival. Davis will also be playing at the Renowned The Bowery in Myrtle Beach in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.