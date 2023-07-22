SANNWS-07-22-23 CONCERT SERIES 1

Dalton Davis and all of his band members have ties to Western Harnett County.

 Submitted photo

Each week through Aug. 24, a different band or bands will be featured. This week, Dalton Davis will take the stage at Depot Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Each week during the series, The Sanford Herald will feature a little background information on the featured bands and musicians.