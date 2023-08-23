BROADWAY — Daniel McFarland “Mac” Harrington, 77, of Broadway, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023.

Mr. Harrington was born in Harnett County, son of John Cameron Harrington and Mary Lizabel McFarland Harrington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Jon Harrington Monroe and Janet Cameron Harrington. Mac was a 1963 graduate of Boone Trail High School and attended NC State College (now University). He was a lifelong member of Mt Pisgah Presbyterian Church and served as an elder. Mac was mostly a homebody, but he loved going to estate sales, collecting vintage tools and just going for a ride through the country.