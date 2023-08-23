BROADWAY — Daniel McFarland “Mac” Harrington, 77, of Broadway, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023.
Mr. Harrington was born in Harnett County, son of John Cameron Harrington and Mary Lizabel McFarland Harrington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Jon Harrington Monroe and Janet Cameron Harrington. Mac was a 1963 graduate of Boone Trail High School and attended NC State College (now University). He was a lifelong member of Mt Pisgah Presbyterian Church and served as an elder. Mac was mostly a homebody, but he loved going to estate sales, collecting vintage tools and just going for a ride through the country.
Mac is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sue Rosser Harrington; daughter, Penny H. Keane (John); stepsons, Ron Yarborough (Connie) and Scott Yarborough (Jammie); grandchildren, Cameron Keane Mackenzie Keane, Michael Cissell (Teja), Colby Yarborough, Brooke Kiger (Tristan), Chyann Yarborough and Nichole King; two great-grandchildren, Cade and Reese; brother-in-law, Ted Monroe and his beloved dog, Doodle Bug.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 26th at Mt Pisgah Presbyterian Church cemetery in Broadway, The family will greet friends in the fellowship hall following the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mr. Pisgah Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1302, Broadway, NC 27505.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.