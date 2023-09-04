SANFORD —A funeral service for Daniel “Dan” Washington Dawkins, Jr., 90, of Roxboro and Sanford, who died Aug. 29, was Saturday at Flat Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Gary McCollough officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Soloist and pianist was Wendy Smith, organist was Regina Mangum and the congregation sang two special hymns. An old recording of Dan, with his first wife, Jennie was played during the service.
