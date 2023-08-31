ROXBORO — Daniel Washington Dawkins, Jr., 90, of Roxboro, formerly of Sanford, passed away Tuesday night, Aug. 29, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Dawkins was born on Jan. 22, 1933 in Lee County, son of Daniel Washington and Maggie Tripp Dawkins and was the husband of Lena Autry Dawkins. Upon his retirement from Progress Energy, he drove a tour bus and was a member of Flat Springs Baptist Church in Sanford and Bethel Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Dawkins enjoyed riding his motorcycles, which he did up to 85 years old, camping, wood working, going on home mission trips, spending time with family and friends, and just talking to and being around people.
Surviving are two children, Tony Dawkins and wife, Kathy of Roxboro and Kristy D. Owens and husband, Chip of Hendersonville, four grandchildren, Gray Owens and wife, Ashley, Ashley Sell and husband, John, Zachary Dawkins and wife, Carah and Kelsey Dawkins and fiancé, Robert McKoy, five great grandchildren, Page Owens, Birdie Owens, Salem Sell, Aletheia Sell and Kya McKoy.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Dawkins is preceded in death by his first wife, Jennie Lou Womack Dawkins and four sisters, Naomi Riddle, Margaret Gilmore, Bertha Taylor and Evelyn Luck.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at Bethel Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Alexander officiating. The family will receive friends and guests at the home of Tony and Kathy Dawkins, 6385 Boston Road, Roxboro, NC 27574.
A funeral service will be conducted at noon Saturday September 2nd at Flat Springs Baptist Church, 4148 Deep River Rd. in Sanford with Dr. Gary McCollough officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends and guests for one hour prior to the service at the church and following the services in the church fellowship hall.
Services for the Dawkins family are entrusted to Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham Rd., Roxboro, NC 27573.
