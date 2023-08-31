ROXBORO — Daniel Washington Dawkins, Jr., 90, of Roxboro, formerly of Sanford, passed away Tuesday night, Aug. 29, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Dawkins was born on Jan. 22, 1933 in Lee County, son of Daniel Washington and Maggie Tripp Dawkins and was the husband of Lena Autry Dawkins. Upon his retirement from Progress Energy, he drove a tour bus and was a member of Flat Springs Baptist Church in Sanford and Bethel Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Dawkins enjoyed riding his motorcycles, which he did up to 85 years old, camping, wood working, going on home mission trips, spending time with family and friends, and just talking to and being around people.