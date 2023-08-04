SANFORD — Darrell Checketts, 32, of North Carolina, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Orange County, California on Dec. 14, 1990 to Jacki Checketts and Phillip Checketts. Darrell graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from The University of North Georgia. He worked just under two years as a police officer at the North Carolina General Assembly. Prior to that he worked as a corrections officer in Georgia. He loved nothing more than being a police officer. He was hard- working, creative, and funny; he loved to make people laugh. He will be deeply missed.
