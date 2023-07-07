NEW HILL — David Burr, 73, of New Hill, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family July 1, 2023.
David was born to Andrew and Geraldine Burr on Sept. 12, 1949. After attending Carthage Central high School, David went on to be employed at Hudson Belk as a credit manager and worked part-time for IBM.
His family will remember him as a man with a great sense of humor. He loved to fish.He valued honesty, and the value of a man’s word. To his family, he was loving but fair.
He is survived by three sisters, Shirley Gardner, Evelyn (Haulice) Sanders and Sharon (Barry) Tuttle; his best friend, Thomas Roe( Kim James, who also happens to be his nephew; a niece, Elizabeth (Brandon) Holden and their sons, Connor and Luke Holden in North Carolina. He has several nieces and nephews in upstate New York that he got to see at family reunions. Those visits were full of love, laughter and memories.
David was married to Marsha Servas from 1976 to 2014 and then divorced.
He is predeceased by his parents, three brothers, Andy, Calvin and Gary Burr and a sister, Doreen Burr Hobart.
At David’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, he asked that friends and loved ones visit a lake or a beach when they are able. Cast a pole in the water, feel the wind in your hair, he’ll be there.
