TROY — David Eldridge Eaton, 66, of Troy, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at his home.
Born May 30, 1957, in Montgomery County, he was a son of Eldridge Coolidge and Louise Marie Williams Eaton. David loved playing music with his guitar and singing. He was a very hard-working man who loved his grandbabies. He raised three of his grandchildren as his own. David enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a Dale Earnhardt fan. He was also a fan of the Carolina Tarheels.
He is survived by sons, David Nicholas Eaton (Melissa) of Carthage and Mark Barber (Crystal) of Sanford; daughter, Lindsay Eaton of Sanford; sisters, Donna Eaton Shue and Sharon Rene Eaton, both of Albemarle and Cynthia Eaton Shue and Robin Eaton Kellis, both of Star; grandchildren, Megan Jones, Donnie Jones, Cheyanne Eaton, Tiffany Plymale and Alyssa Plymale and great-grandchildren, T.J. Land, Maelynn Land and Paislee Pate. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Price Eaton, whom he dearly loved; sister, Patricia Eaton Gooch; brother, Gary Wayne Eaton and grandchild, Morgan Jones.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by The Rev. Jim Hunsucker. The family will receive friends following the service.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service is serving the Eaton family.
