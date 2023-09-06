TROY — David Eldridge Eaton, 66, of Troy, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at his home.

Born May 30, 1957, in Montgomery County, he was a son of Eldridge Coolidge and Louise Marie Williams Eaton. David loved playing music with his guitar and singing. He was a very hard-working man who loved his grandbabies. He raised three of his grandchildren as his own. David enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a Dale Earnhardt fan. He was also a fan of the Carolina Tarheels.