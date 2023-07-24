SANFORD — A funeral service for David Lynn Gray, 37, of Sanford, who died July 7 was Friday at Rogers Pickard Funeral Home officiated by The Rev. Alex Smith. Burial followed at Buffalo Cemetery.
During the service family and friends shared memories.
Pallbearers were Jose Deleon, Mark Gray, Paul Gray, Stephen Gray, Randall McGehee and Brandon Rodriguez.
Arrangements were by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
