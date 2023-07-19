SANFORD — David Lynn Gray, 37, of Sanford, died Friday (07/07/23).
SANFORD — David Lynn Gray, 37, of Sanford, died Friday (07/07/23).
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 21 at 3 p.m. at Rogers Pickard Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Buffalo Cemetery.
The family will receive friends starting at 1 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
