LILLINGTON — Central Carolina Community College Small Business Center, Ann Milton Realty, Harnett County, and the five area Chambers of Commerce in Angier, Coats, Dunn, Erwin, and Lillington are partnering on a new entrepreneurial program called Harnett Liftoff Lab.
The new program, modeled after successful entrepreneurial programs in Siler City and Sanford, introduces prospective and new business owners in Harnett County to the concepts and practices needed to succeed as small business owners and operators. CCCC invites Harnett County entrepreneurs working on a small business startup to submit applications by Aug. 31 by visiting www.harnettsbc.com/liftoff-lab/.
“There is so much opportunity right here in Harnett County! I’m thrilled to see the creation of a program that will enhance the resources available to aspiring entrepreneurs!” says Ann Milton, owner/operator of Ann Milton Realty and Harnett Liftoff Lab grant sponsor.
“We are excited to be able to provide grant funding to the Small Business Center at Central Carolina Community College,” adds Brent Trout, Harnett County manager. “Providing funding for the Harnett Liftoff Lab program will help to support more individuals interested in operating small businesses. We look forward to the work that the Small Business Center will provide to Harnett County business owners.”
The new nine-week Harnett Liftoff Lab program is scheduled to run Sept. 25 through Oct. 23, 2023, at CCCC’s Harnett Main Campus in Lillington and will help participants gain insight on business planning, financing, legal considerations, marketing, bookkeeping, and taxes. Classes are set for 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday evenings and feature guest speakers offering business expertise from throughout the region.
“Central Carolina Community College is committed to supporting the growth and development of entrepreneurs throughout our region and we are excited about the new Harnett Liftoff Lab program,” said Margaret Roberton, CCCC vice president for Workforce Development. “Harnett Liftoff Lab, as a collaboration with the CCCC Small Business Center, area Chambers of Commerce, Harnett County, and supportive individuals like Ann Milton, is providing an opportunity for entrepreneurs in Harnett County to develop critical tools and networks to successfully build and grow their small businesses.”
At the end of the program, each participant will have the opportunity to present his or her plan and business concept to a team of volunteer business professionals from throughout Harnett County. Participants who have not yet opened a brick-and-mortar location and are interested in opening a new business in Harnett County may be considered for a small business grant assistance package and could receive up to a $5,000 reimbursable grant provided for rent, utilities, or renovations (as funds are available), one annual Base Level membership to an area Chamber of Commerce, plus extensive marketing and business support.
Harnett Liftoff Lab classes are free, but participants must be pre-registered and approved to be guaranteed a space. Registration is open to anyone interested in starting a business in Harnett County. Class size is limited to 12 individuals.
