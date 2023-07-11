SANNWS-07-11-23 CCCC HARNETT 1

 Submitted photo

LILLINGTON — Central Carolina Community College Small Business Center, Ann Milton Realty, Harnett County, and the five area Chambers of Commerce in Angier, Coats, Dunn, Erwin, and Lillington are partnering on a new entrepreneurial program called Harnett Liftoff Lab.

The new program, modeled after successful entrepreneurial programs in Siler City and Sanford, introduces prospective and new business owners in Harnett County to the concepts and practices needed to succeed as small business owners and operators. CCCC invites Harnett County entrepreneurs working on a small business startup to submit applications by Aug. 31 by visiting www.harnettsbc.com/liftoff-lab/.