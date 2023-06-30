MOREHEAD CITY — Deborah “Debbie” Johnson Jones, 69, of Morehead City, formerly of Sanford, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 (the day after her 52nd Anniversary), at Carteret Health Care.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 2 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Family was the most important thing in Debbie’s life. She wore the titles of wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and niece proudly.
Those same hands that she used to hold her treasured babies and grandbabies, she also used to nurture her hobbies. Debbie showed her heart through her hands and everything that she touched became more beautiful.
As a hairstylist for many years, she used her creative talents and bubbly spirit to form lifelong friendships with many of her clients and colleagues.
From gardening to crafting, to cooking to praying, her hands have sewn the fabric of her family’s hearts.
For those of us who love and miss her so much, we find comfort in knowing that as a true woman of God, she is now in the safe presence of her Lord and Savior.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, James “Jim” Jones; her brother, Tim Johnson; children, Stephanie Bain and Jason Jones; grandchildren, Amanda Mills, Justice Jones, Hannah Jones, Noah Bain, Cooper Hills; great-grandchildren, Paisley and River Whitman; sister-in-law and husband, Wanda and Donald Bridges and aunt, Suzanne Bullard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Marilyn Johnson; son, Christopher Jones; and son-in-law, Clarence “Phillip” Bain.
Flowers can be sent to 806 Lord Granville Drive, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City.
