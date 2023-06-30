MOREHEAD CITY — Deborah “Debbie” Johnson Jones, 69, of Morehead City, formerly of Sanford, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 (the day after her 52nd Anniversary), at Carteret Health Care.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 2 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.