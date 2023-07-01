“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Since our nation’s founding 247 years ago, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness have defined the American dream. In the Declaration of Independence, our Founding Fathers set the goal of building a land where all could live freely and peacefully.

Richard Hudson represents the 9th Congressional District, including Lee County.