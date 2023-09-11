SANFORD — Deurie Kelley Barker, 87, of Sanford, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Deurie was born in Concord, to Ethel Ketner Kelley and James Henry Kelly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John Oliver Barker; sisters, Thelma Mae Kelley, Earline Kelley Stone, Bernice Kelley, June Kelley Thomas and Retha Kelley Seagroves and brother, Melvin Paul Kelley.