SANFORD — Deurie Kelley Barker, 87, of Sanford, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Deurie was born in Concord, to Ethel Ketner Kelley and James Henry Kelly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John Oliver Barker; sisters, Thelma Mae Kelley, Earline Kelley Stone, Bernice Kelley, June Kelley Thomas and Retha Kelley Seagroves and brother, Melvin Paul Kelley.
Deurie was a current member of Solid Rock Community Church, however, she taught children’s Sunday school classes at Grace Chapel for over 21 years. Deurie retired after 32 years with JC Penney’s. She was a talented quilter, who won many ribbons at the Lee County Fair over the years. In 2018 she rediscovered her love of painting while attending Shirley Romero’s painting classes and created dozens of beautiful oil paintings.
Deurie was survived by her daughters, Cathy Barker Giles (Wayne) and Vicky Barker Long (Morris); son, John Oliver Barker, Jr.; grandchildren, Drew Long, Kelley Long Wollgast, Chris Martin, Dereck Martin, Philip Giles and Branson Barker and great-grandchildren, Brycen Long, Carson Long, Isaiah Martin, Lydia Martin, Julia Martin, Giana Martin, Cooper Martin and Tessa Martin.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Rogers Pickard Funeral Home. A visitation for Mrs. Barker will be from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. before the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Fund, 150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374, or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or at Give.themmrf.org.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
