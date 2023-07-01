DEVILS 1

After finishing second at the Top Gun World Series June 18-20 in Nash County, the Sanford Dirt Devils 13U team now owns four titles and one runner-up finish in their final season.

 Dirt Devils Photo

The Sanford Dirt Devils 13U baseball team has represented the area proudly for more than five years now, moving up the ranks and even winning a Cal Ripken Baseball national championship in 2021 as the Deep River-Northview All-Stars. As they moved up in age, this group of players has continued to add accolades to its history, even though the competition has improved with age.

Two weeks ago, the Dirt Devils found their way to Nash County to compete in the Top Gun Sports Summer World Series, where they placed second overall among 113 teams that competed in the event. Games were played at Northern Nash High School in Red Oak and at Rocky Mount Senior High School on Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18.