The Sanford Dirt Devils 13U baseball team has represented the area proudly for more than five years now, moving up the ranks and even winning a Cal Ripken Baseball national championship in 2021 as the Deep River-Northview All-Stars. As they moved up in age, this group of players has continued to add accolades to its history, even though the competition has improved with age.
Two weeks ago, the Dirt Devils found their way to Nash County to compete in the Top Gun Sports Summer World Series, where they placed second overall among 113 teams that competed in the event. Games were played at Northern Nash High School in Red Oak and at Rocky Mount Senior High School on Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18.
The Dirt Devils, who began their latest season back in March, have a 17-10-1 record for the spring and summer 2023 seasons after their performance at the World Series, where they split four games in pool play and then scored two decisive victories on Sunday to make it to the championship game, where Canes WR 13U Tillotson, a team they had lost to in pool play, held the Devils off 7-5.
On Friday, the Dirt Devils beat the East Coast Dodgers 12-5, then lost 4-1 to 5 Star National-Tendler, both at Northern Nash. They moved over to Rocky Mount the next day and beat GTP Central 13U 8-4 before falling 10-2 against Canes WR Tillotson.
The Dirt Devils have always played their best baseball when the championship was in sight, and Sunday was no exception. They got up early for an 8 a.m. date as the fifth seed in the championship bracket, facing the Carolina Freedom Stripes, and clobbered them 14-3. Sanford led 2-0 after one inning and it was 2-1 going to the top of the third, when the Devils scored four times to take control. Eight more runs in the fifth led to a mercy-rule win when the Stripes scored just one in their half of the inning.
The Dirt Devils had just four hits in the game, but walked 11 times. Ben Harrington threw a complete-game win with just three hits allowed. A highlight in the win was a three-run double by Mitchel Bryant that cleared the bases. Harrington scored three times, and Sam Taylor scored twice. Brody Brown scored twice and drove in two.
The win earned the Devils a semifinal rematch with 5 Star National-Tendler, and this time they got the revenge victory, but it wasn’t easy. The Dirt Devils were down 3-1 going to the top of the sixth and came from behind to win with four runs in the sixth inning and one more in the seventh.
Caiden Cox went the distance for Sanford, allowing 10 hits but just one earned run while throwing 99 pitches.
Aidyn Williams tied the game for the Devils in the second inning, driving in Cox on a groundout. But 5 Star regained the lead on an error in the fourth inning that let two runners score. The Dirt Devils rallied in the sixth after loading the bases with no one out, thanks to singles by Oliver Morrison and Harrington.
Back-to-back RBI singles by Taylor and Luke Waters brought in three runs and put Sanford in the lead for the first time. Brown singled to reload the bases, and then Tyler Mitchell hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3.
The Devils had to sweat it out in the bottom half of the inning when two errors let 5 Star load the bases with two out, but Cox got a flyout to end the inning. Bryant doubled in Williams for the final run in the seventh. 5 Star loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom half of the inning, but were again denied, as the next two batters each hit it right to Cox, who got a force at home for the first out and then collaborated with catcher Waters on a 1-2-3 double play to end it.
In the final against Canes WR Tillotson, the Devils trailed 6-1 after three complete innings but then rallied to get within 6-5 by the top of the fifth. It was 7-5 in the seventh when Ryan Byrd and Williams opened the inning with back-to-back hits, but hard luck bit Sanford when Bryant hit a liner right to the Canes first baseman and he was able to double Williams off first, effectively killing the rally.
Coming off an 8-1 campaign with two tournament titles last fall, the Dirt Devils opened their 2023 season with four straight tournament crowns, winning the Perfect Game March Season Opener on March 5 and then the Battle of the Bats title in Kernersville two weeks later, where they also claimed 15 tickets to an Atlanta Braves game for their title. In early April, they traveled to Florence, SC, for the Top Gun Spring National Championships and won that title as well, with Harrington, Brown, Easton Sykes and Byrd all named to the All-Tournament Team.
The run continued on May 6-7, when the Dirt Devils blew through the 13U 90 Gold bracket at the Top Gun USA Maverick Championships in Smithfield, winning all four of their games. At this point, the Dirt Devils had an 11-2-1 record for their season.
Things got tougher on May 20-21 when they played in a 14U event, the Perfect Game Gate City Invitational, going 2-2 but beating one of the 14U teams, along with another 13U team that entered. They struggled in an early June tournament against “Division I” travel teams in Dunn. The Devils have often tangled with such powerhouse teams with success, but this time, they dropped competitive games to the Rawlings Prospects (who are backed by that company) and Triad Baseball, before bouncing back at the World Series in the middle of the month.
The Dirt Devils are playing their final season as a team in this form (many will play together in high school and in other leagues), and the 2023 spring-summer campaign is billed as their “Farewell Tour.” They officially aged out of the Deep River-Northview program last October and were honored with a ceremony at the end of their 12U season, but still had this 2022-23 13U campaign as the Dirt Devils as their swan song.
